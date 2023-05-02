As the calendar flips to May, college students and their families turn their thoughts to graduation.

Maryland colleges and universities are gearing up to send off their students into the world with words of encouragement and advice from leaders in their fields.

Baltimore Fishbowl has put together a list of some of the commencement speakers who will honor local graduates with their wisdom, wit, and experience.

(Some universities and colleges have not yet released news of their commencement speakers. This article may be updated.)

Coppin State University

Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor and the state’s first Black governor, will deliver the keynote address during Coppin State University’s 2023 commencement ceremony. Born in Tacoma Park, Moore served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University, and was Hopkins’ first Black Rhodes scholar. He also earned his master’s degree from Wolfson College at Oxford. Moore served in Afghanistan in 2005, and was a White House fellow upon returning from combat. He’s a best-selling author and an entrepreneur, who has also served as CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation. Coppin State University President Anthony L Jenkins said, “This is a historic moment, and we are honored he has chosen Coppin State University to deliver his first commencement address as Maryland’s first sitting African American Governor…His words will inspire and uplift our graduates as they prepare to leave Coppin and conquer the world.”

University of Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s 52nd mayor, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Baltimore’s commencement morning ceremony. Scott was elected to represent Baltimore’s 2nd council district in 2011 at the age of 27, one of the youngest people ever elected to the Baltimore City Council. He went on to serve as council president, prior to being elected mayor in 2020. He also served as chair of the National League of Cities Large Cities’ Council.

John Waters, acclaimed film director author and social critic, will receive an honorary degree of humane letters from the University of Baltimore during the afternoon commencement ceremony. A Baltimore icon, Waters has written and directed 16 films, including “Hairspray,” “Polyester,” “Pink Flamingos,” and “Serial Mom,” all set in Baltimore.

University of Maryland, College Park

Broadcast journalist Gayle King will deliver University of Maryland, College Park’s commencement address. King, who is a member of UMD College Park’s class of 1976, is has delivered original reporting for CBS Mornings and all CBS News platforms. She hosts a weekly radio show on SiriusXM, entitled “Gayle King in the House,” and is editor-at-large of Oprah Daily. Born in Chevy Chase, Maryland, she earned her degree in psychology from College Park. She has won three Emmy Awards, and has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. She has also won the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Morgan State University

Benjamin Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney and an advocate for social justice, will be Morgan State University’s keynote speaker at its 146th spring commencement exercises. Crump has spearheaded legislative reforms to prevent police use of excessive force. He has represented families of victims who were killed or assaulted by police officers, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. He has advocated for residents of Flint, Michigan, who were affected by the contaminated drinking water, and the family of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used without her knowledge or permission to shape medical research. “Mr. Crump’s passion for addressing injustices committed against marginalized communities and his unrelenting work to hold those responsible accountable, is the type of tenacity we hope will inspire our graduates and current students,” said Morgan State University President David K. Wilson.

Goucher College

Playwright and Baltimore native Anna Deavere Smith will deliver the keynote address for Goucher College’s commencement ceremony. Smith is well known for her plays, including “Fires in the Mirror” and “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” among others. Those two plays earned her back-to-back Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance in 1993 and 1994, respectively. In addition to her on-stage acting, Smith has also appeared in various television and film projects, such as “The West Wing,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Inventing Anna.” Time Magazine named her play “Notes From the Field” one of the Top 10 Plays of 2016. Smith interviewed students from the Goucher Prison Education Partnership as part of her background research for that play, which examines how education and incarceration intersect in America.

Towson University

Glenn Stearns, star of Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire,” will deliver Towson University’s 2023 commencement address. Stearns earned his bachelor’s in economics from Towson University as part of the class of 1987, and he formed the California mortgage company Stearns Lending when he was 25. According to Towson’s newsletter, “Stearns often discusses his humble beginnings growing up in a low-income neighborhood outside Washington, D.C. He failed the fourth grade, was diagnosed with dyslexia and fathered a child at age 14.” Yet he became the first person in his family to attend college and earn a degree. He is an entrepreneur, TV star, two-time cancer survivor, and world traveler. “It wasn’t until I was an adult and learned that often times the best things in life come to you wrapped in packages that appear to be full of failure and disappointment,” he told the university’s newsroom. “It’s the silver linings that make for the best success and best stories of our lives.”

McDaniel College

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and bestselling author Bob Woodward will be the commencement speaker for McDaniel College’s undergraduate ceremony. Woodward earned a Pulitzer Prize with fellow journalist Carl Bernstein in 1973 for their coverage of the Watergate scandal. He also shared a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Woodward is the author of 21 best-selling books, including “All the President’s Men,” which he co-authored with Bernstein about their Watergate investigative reporting. He most recently wrote “Peril” about the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations.

Sharon Love, founder of the One Love Foundation, will give the commencement remarks for McDaniel’s graduate ceremony. Love created her foundation in honor of her daughter, Yeardley Love, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend weeks before graduation in 2010. The One Love Foundation was founded with the goal of ending relationship abuse.

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos will give the commencement address at Notre Dame of Maryland University. Santos served as the president of Colombia from 2010 to 2018, and he received the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the 52-year civil war between Colombia’s government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces in Colombia. Before becoming president, Santos served as the country’s foreign trade minister and the the presidential designate of the Colombian Congress. “President Santos honored us with his presence on campus last fall as a distinguished policy fellow in our Keough School of Global Affairs, and we look forward to welcoming him back in May,” Father John Jenkins said. “His courageous leadership and resolute commitment ended a half-century-long civil war and put his nation on a path to peace and prosperity.”

Loyola University Maryland

Chris Lowney, chair of the Board of CommonSpirit Health, will deliver the address at Loyola University Maryland’s 170th commencement. Lowney is a former Jesuit seminarian. He also served as managing director of JP Morgan and company. He’s the author of six books, co-author of two more, and has one book that has been translated into 11 languages. Lowney earned a bachelor’s degree in history, graduating summa cum laude from Fordham University, where he also received his master’s in philosophy. He has been awarded nine honorary doctoral degrees.

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University has not yet announced their commencement speaker.

