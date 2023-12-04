Anglers have new regulations to contend with when it comes to fishing for striped bass, Maryland’s official state fish.

Last week, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced new striped bass emergency regulations to help the struggling species bolster its population.

Striped bass support important commercial and recreational fisheries in Maryland. There are recent indications, however, that the species’ population is in trouble.

“This year’s juvenile index was the second lowest on record since 1957. The numbers of spawning fish have been below sustainable levels for several years and are currently under a rebuilding plan at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC),” read the press release announcing the new regulations. The DNR’s proposals would take effect before this year’s recreational fishing season, if adopted. The actions would close Maryland’s trophy striped bass fishery and extend spring closures whose purpose is to protect returning fish migrating up the Bay to spawning grounds.

“The emergency regulations propose to extend two periods already closed to targeting striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay and on the Susquehanna Flats next year. These extensions would result in the elimination of the Maryland Striped Bass Trophy season (May 1 to May 15) and the catch-and-keep fishery on the Flats (May 16 to May 31) in 2024,” according to the DNR website.

According to the DNR’s yearly survey that tracks the reproductive success of Maryland’s state fish in the Bay, the 2023 young-of-fish index is 1.0, which is “well below the long-term average of 11.1.” This drop is attributed to warmer temperatures and dryer conditions in the past several years, which have not been conducive to successful migration and spawning.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) hopes the emergency measures by DNR and changes to ASMFC’s striped bass fisheries management plan, if enacted, will ensure a better future for watermen, anglers, and the striped bass population.

“We commend DNR for taking proactive action to protect Maryland’s state fish. As the primary spawning grounds for rockfish along the entire East Coast, what Maryland does to protect spawning striped bass has cascading effects for all states that rely on this coastwide stock,” said Allison Colden, CBF’s Maryland executive director. “DNR’s emergency actions recognize a need to reduce interactions with spawning fish, which will hopefully help address the alarming trend of continued low juvenile abundance in the Bay.”

“While this action is an important step, further changes to protect striped bass, including those currently under consideration at ASMFC, will likely be necessary to help rebuild the population. Addressing high mortality in the hot summer months and reducing fishing mortality from all sectors of the fishery will be critical,” Colden said.

Anyone interested in learning about the health of the population and current management changes proposed by ASMFC can do so by clicking this link.

