Join the fun November 10-12, 2023, when the Maryland Irish Festival returns to the Timonium Fairgrounds! Rock out to contemporary Irish music or tap your toes to traditional tunes while watching an authentic Irish dance troupe take the stage. Enjoy delicious Irish food & drink, (yes we have champs, Irish Stew, Guinness & Tullamore Dew), soak in the cultural exhibits, browse beautiful gifts from dozens of regional vendors, and check out the children’s activities area, too.

• Friday Night Happy Hour 6-8 pm with $5 Beer and live music from Barleyjuice

• Saturday Night Irish Ceili led by Eammon De Cogian (Audience Participation Social Dance)

• Sunday Mass at 10:30 am led by Fr. Collin Poston

• Saturday and Sunday Whiskey Tastings



Live music includes Albannach, Jamison, The ShamRogues, Brendan’s Voyage, The Byrne Brothers, Poehemia, The Drinker & The Scholar, and more!

Proceeds benefit the Irish Charities of Maryland. Kids and Active Military get in FREE. For details, event schedule, and tickets visit www.irishfestival.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

