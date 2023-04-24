After spending four years as an offensive tackle at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia, Maryland native Joey Fisher hopes to fulfill his childhood dreams of hearing his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Rams, who did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fisher participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Senior Bowl following Shepherd’s 13-2 season.

Fisher and two of his Rams teammates, Ronnie Brown and Brian Walker, had the opportunity to take part in the Ravens’ local pro day on April 4. That was a thrill for Fisher considering he grew up a Ravens fan in Prince George’s County and later Western Maryland.

“It’d definitely be a wild experience if I get to hear my name called and be able to stay home and play in front of family and friends and fulfill that childhood dream of being a Baltimore Raven,” Fisher said on Glenn Clark Radio April 12.

Fisher was a four-sport athlete at Clear Spring High School in Washington County (football, basketball, track and baseball). However, his primary focus has always been football, as he excelled on both sides of the ball in high school.

Fisher initially committed to Maryland as a defensive end in high school, but he felt uncomfortable signing there due to some coaching changes. He also got offered a full scholarship to Towson, but that did not work out.

“I come from a small school. I live up now in Western Maryland. I went to Clear Spring High School, a small school — 400 kids probably total,” Fisher said. “I was kind of like their first Division I football player out of my school and around the area, so I didn’t really have anybody to lean on to say, ‘Where do I go next? How does this process work?’ So I just stuck to the grind.”

Draft prospect OL @JoeyFisher76 from @SURamsFootball just put up 40 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. 😳💪 (via @JimNagy_SB)



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/QfSeZqATT6 — NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2023

Read more at PressBox.

Like this: Like Loading...