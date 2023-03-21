Maryland’s commerce department is awarding nearly $1 million in grants to 23 small and mid-sized manufacturers to help them modernize their businesses.

The grants are part of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program for the purpose of investing in “Industry 4.0” technologies that help digitize and automate manufacturing systems.

“Investing in Maryland’s manufacturing industry helps keep our state’s maker and business communities thriving,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. “Resources like the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program will ensure that the industries remain innovative and competitive, and ultimately bring more business opportunities to Maryland.”

Maryland officials said these technological investments can help businesses grow productivity and sales, save money, and retain employees, among other benefits.

“We are delighted to award 23 local businesses with grants from our Manufacturing 4.0 program,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin A. Anderson in a statement. “These grants will impact businesses in each region of our state – including Western and Southern Maryland, and the Eastern Shore – and we couldn’t be happier to help them succeed as the manufacturing industry evolves.”

About $986,000 in grants were awarded to recipients in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester counties and Baltimore City.

Some of the projects that were awarded grants include an automated canning and cartoning systems for breweries; a 3D modeling printer for defense contracting design work; and robots to stack, load, and move products.

Visit the Maryland Department of Commerce website for more information about the grant program as well as for a full list of grant recipients and their projects.

Like this: Like Loading...