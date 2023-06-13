The Maryland SPCA will hold a 1969 Woodstock Festival-themed fundraiser to support rescue animals.

The 28th Annual Festival for the Animals will take place Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Padonia Park Club, located at 12006 Jenifer Road in Cockeysville.

The nonprofit is aiming to raise $320,000 to provide veterinary care, meals, fosters and adoptions, and other needs for the more than 2,400 animals that MD SPCA rescues each year.

Donations will help cover costs like $10 for a pet microchip, $100 for spaying/neutering procedures, and $750 to pay for food, shelter, medical treatment, and enrichment while an animal stays at the shelter.

“Every dollar raised counts,” said MD SPCA officials in a news release, and all proceeds from the Festival for the Animals will benefit the nonprofit animal rescue.

Dogs who love the water can enjoy a swim at the Festival’s pet pool. Photo courtesy of the MD SPCA.

People and pets of all ages are welcome to attend the event. It will include an array of activities for furry friends, like a swimming pool and splash pad; a dog agility course and lure course; a “Spaw Day” where pets can have their hair and nails primped and pampered; and paw painting art.

The festival will also feature a “march” for the animals, a scavenger hunt, vendors for pet services and merchandise, cat and dog toy craft making, and more.

“Full of harmonious vibes and exclusive tie-dye swag, this year’s event features one big day of peace, love and paws for pet lovers to come together to support the region’s homeless animals,” said MD SPCA officials in a news release.

There will be a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign leading up to the festival, which allows individuals and teams to register their own campaign to raise money for the MD SPCA. Fundraisers will earn points and prizes, including a chance to win autographed merchandise and Baltimore Ravens VIP tickets.

“The Baltimore Ravens have proudly supported the MD SPCA for the past decade,” said Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. “We encourage our fans to come out for the festival and join us in making a difference in the lives of local animals in need.”

M&T Bank will present this year’s Festival for the Animals, which they have supported since 2010.

“Thanks to the amazing work and care provided by the MD SPCA staff, many of our furry friends are able to find new homes and caring owners,” said Augie Chiasera, Baltimore regional president for M&T Bank. “M&T is proud to support the mission of the MD SPCA through charitable contributions, employees’ volunteer time and service on the MD SPCA’s board.”

Festival tickets start at $29.99 per person and include entry and a t-shirt. There are also ticket options that include premium pet activities. Children under 14 years old get in for free.

All pets must be leashed or confined in a stroller, and must be up to date on their vaccinations. Pets wearing shock collars cannot enter the pool or splash pad areas.

Visit the MD SPCA’s website to donate, register, or learn more about the festival.

