Gov. Wes Moore announced a plan to modernize operations within the Maryland Department of Information Technology and improve core services.

For the first time, the state will employ a chief technology officer, a chief digital experience officer, an advisor on artificial intelligence (AI), and a director of accessibility.

The Department of Information Technology provides technology solutions to the executive branch of Maryland, its state agencies, and coordinating offices.

“The Moore-Miller administration is committed to providing reliable, secure, and accessible IT infrastructure for all Marylanders,” Moore said in a statement. “We are moving quickly, not only to modernize operations, but to bring Maryland to the forefront of cutting-edge and emergent technology in better service of our state.”

“The Governor should be applauded for this move. The state has long needed a Director of Accessibility. This focus will help to ensure that the state complies with federal laws,” said Kelby Brick, Esq., CDI.

Brick is a prominent disabilities advocate and attorney, who was director of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing — an office he helped establish. He’s now executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI).

“Marylanders with disabilities, including those we serve, will be thrilled to be able to better access state services and information online. The focus on accessibility will be welcomed!” Brick said.

The department leads the state’s strategic direction for IT and telecommunications, encourages cross-agency collaboration, and advocates for best practices in operations and project management.

Secretary Katie Savage leads the information technology department, and the new key positions will help meet the state’s evolving needs when it comes to IT, AI, cybersecurity, and accessibility.

Nishant Shah will serve as Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence, overseeing Maryland’s AI strategy, including the development of ethical guidelines, business pilots, and coordination with federal leadership.

Michele Thomas will be Chief Technology Officer, working with other state IT leaders to improve agency IT experience by implementing core enterprise services throughout the executive branch. Enterprise IT services allow Executive Branch Agencies to serve Marylanders more efficiently and effectively.

Greg Rogers will lead the Office of Security Management as the state’s Chief Information Security Officer, overseeing the direction, coordination, and implementation of the overall cybersecurity strategy and policy for units of state government that will help the state defend against cyberattacks and prepare, respond, and recover from cyber disruptions.

Marcy Jacobs will serve as Chief Digital Experience Officer, overseeing the newly created Office of Digital Experience, which will focus on improving the usability and accessibility of all digital and information technology platforms in the state.

Andrew Drummond will be Director of Accessibility, ensuring that all state technology products meet non-visual accessibility compliance standards, including new IT procurements, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Disabilities.

Savage is confident her new team will provide Marylanders with government-related technology that’s more accessible, understandable, and improve their quality of life.

“We have assembled a team that will bring the department up to speed and into the future. The exponential growth of AI technologies and the positive influence they have on virtually every aspect of life—from work to health to economics, and beyond—cannot be understated,” Savage said. “The department’s new digital experience team will also promote user-centered design across platforms and products to ensure ease of use for all Marylanders who interact with state government and make technology accessible for all. It is a new day for IT in Maryland.”

