Baltimore City is expanding access to internet, with the introduction of a free public Wi-Fi network.

Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday introduced FreeBmoreWiFi in an effort to improve digital equity and inclusive access to technology for the city’s residents. The initiative is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act through the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs.

The Office of Broadband and Digital Equity (BDE) will oversee implementation of the network. BDE leads the efforts to close the digital divide in Baltimore City, and “envisions Baltimore as a city where residents can fully participate in the digital ecosystem and have access to devices, technical assistance, digital education, and affordable and reliable internet in the home,” according to the press release announcing the new program.

“In today’s digital age, access to reliable internet is a necessity and closing the digital divide is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time,” Scott said. “As the rollout progresses, my administration envisions a more connected and inclusive Baltimore, breaking down digital barriers and providing opportunities for growth and development to all our residents.”

FreeBmoreWiFi will be available first at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center and Solo Gibbs Recreation Center. More rec centers will come online at the beginning of 2024. By the end of 2024, the network is expected to encompass all of Baltimore City’s recreation centers. Beyond that, expansion is expected to include several senior centers and neighborhoods where the digital divide is most prevalent.

“FreeBmoreWiFi is about more than internet access. It’s about inclusivity and helps residents leverage the power of technology for their benefit,” said Todd Carter, Baltimore City CIO and director of Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology (BCIT). The Office of Broadband and Digital Equity is a division of BCIT.

According to a 2020 Abell Foundation report, 96,000 households in Baltimore City (40.7%) did not have internet service (cable, fiber, or digital subscriber service). The report also found that 75,000 households (about 33%) did not have either a desktop or laptop computer.

“FreeBmoreWiFi is an integral part of Baltimore City’s Digital Inclusion Strategy, focusing on bridging the internet connectivity gap for digitally disconnected communities,” reads the press release. “By prioritizing recreation centers, senior centers, and underserved neighborhoods, residents with the greatest need will have access to essential services, educational resources, and career opportunities online.”

For more information on FreeBmoreWiFi and its rollout, contact BDE by emailing this link, or by calling 443-984-9740. To learn more about Baltimore City’s Digital Inclusion Strategy, click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...