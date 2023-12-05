An exciting event is gliding into South Baltimore this weekend for youth and families looking to get into the wintry spirit.

Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation and Parks will be kicking off the holiday season with a dazzling pop-up ice-skating rink at Middle Branch Park as part of the Inaugural Youth Resiliency Institute Middle Branch Park Winter Activation.

In addition to ice-skating, there will be food vendors and activities for children, youths, and families during both days, according to the press release announcing the event.

There will be a private event Dec. 8, reserved for select students from South Baltimore Schools.

“Students will experience a private ice-skating experience as part of the Youth Resiliency Institute’s focus on engaging children and youths in opportunities that foster stewardship of Middle Branch Park and a greater sense of belonging in green spaces throughout south Baltimore and beyond,” reads the press release.

Then on Dec. 10 from 1-7 p.m., the pop-up will be open to the public. Skate rentals are included free of charge.

This event is a result of the collaboration between lead sponsor South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, the Youth Resiliency Institute (YRI), and Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks.

The YRI is a Black-led-and-founded organization under the umbrella of Fusion Partnerships, Inc. It is focused on improving Black communities’ access to public parks. Programming like their annual Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival aims to encourage community engagement.

“Middle Branch Park is a waterfront gem that boasts beauty all year round,” said Fanon Hill, executive director and co-founder of the Youth Resiliency Institute. “The Youth Resiliency Institute is thrilled to collaborate with the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership and Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation and Parks to introduce the inaugural Middle Branch Park Winter Activation.”

The Inaugural Winter Activation will incorporate a Holiday Toy Drive in collaboration with EB Family Lady Consulting. New unwrapped donated toys will be distributed to families residing in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill community during the holiday season.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Youth Resiliency Institute to provide a new, exciting community event. Ice skating at Middle Branch Park will bring the holiday spirit to South Baltimore this December for all of our communities to enjoy. Building off the huge summer successes of YRI’s annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, this two-day winter event is supporting our promise to provide increased, year-round programming in Middle Branch Park for South Baltimore communities,” said Ethan Abbott, project manager for South Baltimore Gateway Partnership Transformational.

Each day’s events are free, and will take place at Middle Branch Park, which is located at 3301 Waterview Ave.

