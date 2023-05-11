Sports betting in the state of Maryland had a handle of $328,454,397 in April. The mobile handle accounted for 95.4 percent of the total at $313,472,676.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore had a handle of $1,467,588.72 in April with $32,188,969.84 fiscal year to date (FYTD). The FYTD began on July 1st.

Horseshoe Baltimore ranks third behind Live! Casino ($67,563,056.86 FYTD) and MGM National Harbor ($59,658,692.25 FYTD).

In mobile, Live! Casino (Fan Duel) is number one in Maryland with $1,020,030,682.95 FYTD and Draft Kings is second with $592,687,357.38 FYTD. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore owner Caesars came in fourth with $84,098,707.12 FYTD.

SuperBook, which just launched a mobile betting bar and lounge at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, brought in $523,099 in its first half of a month.

