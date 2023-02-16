Electronic dance music acts like Alan Walker, San Holo, and others are among the lineup for this year’s Moonrise Festival in Baltimore, organizers announced Thursday.

The two-day festival will take place Aug. 12 and 13 at Pimlico Race Course and will feature more than 50 EDM artists.

Event promoter Insomniac and party organizer Club Glow will once again oversee the festival. The organizers acquired a majority stake in the festival last year.

Festival-goers can now purchase tickets, starting at $165 for two-day general admission. There is also a general admission plus option for $215 which allows ticket holders to enter the festival quicker and gives them access to premium, air conditioned restrooms.

In addition to the same amenities as the general admission plus ticket, the $275 VIP ticket also provides access to premium food and beverage options, exclusive VIP viewing areas, stage-front views, reserved restrooms, interactive photo opportunities, and VIP activities.

