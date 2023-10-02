Maryland Democrats held their annual Barbeque Bash in Bowie last Sunday at Allen Pond Park. Top politicians and many constituents attended, enjoying the weather, each other’s company, and food from Mission BBQ.

And, as it seems from this video, they also enjoyed music and dancing.

Yes, you can believe your eyes, that’s 84-year-old Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer keeping up with Gov. Wes Moore on a line dance to Maze’s “Before I Let Go.” Your eagle eyes can even spot U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen on the dance floor, though clearly Moore and Hoyer are stealing the show.

X (formerly Twitter) users ate it up, with all sorts of “My governor is cooler than your governor” trash talk and plenty of respect given up for Hoyer given his age and smooth moves. He’s forgiven for losing the beat about halfway through and given lots of props for effort.

Ok y’all!! Not too much on Steny Hoyer. He’s getting an A for effort. I hope at 84 I can still be attempting anything!! 😉 — Uppity Negro 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) October 2, 2023

I love how committed that old white man is. I love his enthusiasm.

😍 — Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇦🇺🇸 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) October 2, 2023

Oh he is fine. Look at his legs and bless grandpa with the shades. He is getting it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — “Rasheeda Got Bags!” (@geektify) October 2, 2023

ngl, Gov took a backseat to Steny, though…especially after that kick-scoot move. — Mavis Staples' Wig (@ChickWitOpinion) October 2, 2023

Moore is impressive, but Hoyer in his 80s up there moving around is more impressive on an age-adjusted basis. — @massachusettsman.bsky.social 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🐕🌊✊🏾🖖 (@MassachusettsXY) October 2, 2023

Folks in other states were sad.

Yup. Your governor is cooler than mine. pic.twitter.com/Vd7vqr4Jzf — M 💛 (@MissDS17) October 2, 2023

My governor is DeSnotis ..so darling as far as l am concerned you won the lotto!!

Love Wes ❤️ — Serendipity🌊 (@SerendipityinFl) October 2, 2023

The Arkansas governor isn’t even in a league with your governor. Can we trade? — Lori Abshire (@abshire_lori) October 2, 2023

Governor Brian Kemp could never.

Not ever ever. — W K Peters- Semyon Mogilevich owns the GOP (@wesleykpeters) October 2, 2023

WAY cooler!



– your neighbor in Virginia — Liz Lawless 🪑 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 🪑 (@LiztheLawless) October 2, 2023

What people don’t seem to realize about Hoyer is that he’s been dancing for a looooong time, so don’t be so shocked that he claps on 2 and 4 like the universe intended.

On the 33rd anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act let us embrace the spirit of the ADA.



We must continue promoting equality of opportunity for all so that millions of Americans can participate in public life with the dignity & respect they deserve. #ADA33 pic.twitter.com/l8TbgDQ6lE — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) July 26, 2023

Leader Hoyer stays dancing. Love him! https://t.co/huhSbPFku4 — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) November 2, 2022

Who else is dancing into the weekend? Here’s another #HoyerThrowback to when I joined my friend @WhipClyburn on the dance floor for the electric slide. pic.twitter.com/phJXCdP9fc — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) July 12, 2019

If “Dancing With The Stars” is looking for contestants for next season, Maryland’s political leaders have material for a solid audition tape.

