Group of people dancing outside
Gov. Moore and Rep. Hoyer at MD Dems BBQ event Sunday. Screenshot from @TerpGrad01 Twitter account

Maryland Democrats held their annual Barbeque Bash in Bowie last Sunday at Allen Pond Park. Top politicians and many constituents attended, enjoying the weather, each other’s company, and food from Mission BBQ.

And, as it seems from this video, they also enjoyed music and dancing.

Yes, you can believe your eyes, that’s 84-year-old Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer keeping up with Gov. Wes Moore on a line dance to Maze’s “Before I Let Go.” Your eagle eyes can even spot U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen on the dance floor, though clearly Moore and Hoyer are stealing the show.

X (formerly Twitter) users ate it up, with all sorts of “My governor is cooler than your governor” trash talk and plenty of respect given up for Hoyer given his age and smooth moves. He’s forgiven for losing the beat about halfway through and given lots of props for effort.

Folks in other states were sad.

What people don’t seem to realize about Hoyer is that he’s been dancing for a looooong time, so don’t be so shocked that he claps on 2 and 4 like the universe intended.

If “Dancing With The Stars” is looking for contestants for next season, Maryland’s political leaders have material for a solid audition tape.

