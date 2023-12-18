The Learning Care Group is opening a child care center at the 250 Mission building at the Baltimore Peninsula development next year. The Learning Care Group is a Michigan-based company with schools throughout the country.

250 Mission is a 223,000 sq. ft. building with 162 residential units, including 35 affordable units, and 40,000 sq. ft. of retail. It is one of five new Baltimore Peninsula buildings that opened in the spring.

“We’re so excited to add Baltimore Peninsula to our nationwide network of more than 1,070 schools and to serve this growing and dynamic community,” said Mark Bierley, CEO of the Learning Care Group, in a press release. “Early childhood education is essential, and we can’t wait to have a positive impact on kids across South Baltimore, including the children of residents and office tenants in this new neighborhood.”

Read more at SouthBmore.

Like this: Like Loading...