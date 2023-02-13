The renovated and rebranded Baltimore arena is on schedule to host next week’s CIAA college basketball tournaments, the CFG Bank Arena’s management said Monday.

While the refurbished arena won’t officially open until April 7 when the Boss, Bruce Springfield himself, arrives in Baltimore, city residents can get a preview of the new arena as the country’s historic Black colleges and universities compete in the tournament.

“As planned and promised, we will be ready to host the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments on February 21. That said, attending fans will only get a glimpse of what to expect at CFG Bank Arena,” said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of the Oak View Group. “We look forward to revealing the fully completed world-class facility to Baltimore and the surrounding region at our grand opening performance celebration.”

In October, Oak View Group, which is spearheading the $200 million project, gave local journalists a tour of the inside of the arena, which was still very much under construction at the time.

The improvements include expanded seating and a redesign of the arena’s façade.

The men’s and women’s tournaments, which return after a successful Baltimore debut last year, run from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26. According to Visit Baltimore, last year’s tournament attracted more than 60,000 attendees and contributed almost $14 million to the local economy. The tournament is already set to return to Baltimore in 2024.

The arena has booked a number of concerts and events through late July. Performers include the Eagles, Lizzo and Janet Jackson.

Like this: Like Loading...