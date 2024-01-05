Do you know an incredible Baltimore City Public School principal who deserves special recognition?

The 2024 Heart of the Schools has opened the nomination process for its annual awards recognizing “exceptional leaders who have demonstrated exemplary innovation, execution, and leadership.” Ten principals will be honored at a ceremony in May, five as award winners receiving $2,500 each, and five as honorees receiving $1,000 each to support their school communities as they deem appropriate.

From now until Jan. 31, 2024, anyone can nominate a principal to win this award — students, teachers, parents, or community members.

Heart of the Schools operates a year-round fund that supports Baltimore City school principals through grants, recognition, and events. Principals can apply to the program for grants for their schools for projects and time-sensitive opportunities if they don’t have the immediate funds available to make them happen. These funds can be used for professional development, musical instruments, events, trips, technology, and more.

Created in 2016, Heart of the Schools shows school leaders recognition and appreciation for the impact they have on the City’s children. It is run by the Fund for Educational Excellence, an independent nonprofit organization aiming to close the equity and opportunity gap for students in Baltimore City Public Schools.

Does your child’s school principal know the name of every child in the school? Perhaps the principal greets students at the entrance each day. Are you a teacher whose classroom projects have been supported by your principal? Are you a student who feels your principal is visible and a positive contributor to your school’s overall environment and culture?

Now is a great time to honor them with a nomination for their hard work on behalf of the students in Baltimore City.

