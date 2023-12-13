More than 100 residents in North Baltimore’s Govans neighborhood are preparing to voice their opposition to the proposed construction of a human crematory incinerator less than 200 feet from residential homes.

The meeting, scheduled by the Maryland Department of the Environment, will address the growing concerns and inform residents about the evaluation process for an air pollution permit application submitted by Vaughn Greene Funeral Services located at 4905 York Road.

Along with local residents, representatives of The York Road Partnership, State Sen. Mary Washington, Del. Elizabeth Embry, and Baltimore City Councilmember Mark Conway are expected to attend the meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Govans Presbyterian Church at 5828 York Road.

Concerns have arisen due to hazardous air pollutants from human incinerators, including hydrogen chloride, dioxin, mercury, fine particles, heavy metals, and hydrocarbons. The human crematory incinerator would be in a densely populated neighborhood that has recorded elevated levels of asthma, COPD, and illnesses linked to air pollution.

The proposed crematory incinerator could operate up to 12 hours a day, according to the permit application. With a capacity to process 175 pounds per hour, the unit lacks both air pollution monitors and controls to measure or limit emissions, its critics claim. Vaughn Greene, the owner of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services, intends to centralize the cremation operations from his three additional funeral homes in the Baltimore area, directing them to be handled at the Govans crematory incinerator.

In October, the funeral home and its expert witnesses testified at the zoning board hearing that the crematorium, which the owners anticipate to operate for approximately four hours daily, would generate lower pollution levels compared to nearby businesses. They argued that the facility would operate effectively within the parameters of their expected air quality permit, allowing it to run for 12 hours each day.

One of the primary questions raised by the community is why the incinerator has been proposed in Govans despite the Baltimore zoning code prohibiting incinerators in all zoning districts of the city. The community, through The York Road Partnership, aims to seek clarification from the Maryland Department of the Environment during the community meeting on the permit process and the rationale behind allowing the incinerator in a densely populated residential area.

As the community gears up to make its voices heard, the Maryland Department of the Environment faces the task of addressing the numerous questions and concerns raised by the residents. The outcome of the community meeting may shape the trajectory of the controversial proposal and determine whether the crematory incinerator finds a home in Govans or if alternative solutions will be explored.

