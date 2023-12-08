This holiday season, enjoy a spectacular Not So Silent Night dance party in Downtown’s Center Plaza.

Get your ugly holiday sweaters ready! The Not So Silent Night dance party at Winter in the Garden in Center Plaza will take place Thursday, December 14 from 7-11 PM. Dance all night to sweet beats by DJ Keebee. Enjoy an open bar featuring craft beers, canned wine, and apple cider whiskey punch, plus a free dessert bar with delectable treats from Sistahs’ Sweets, and an interactive 360° photo booth. Enjoy $5 off with promo code DPOBFriendsFam!

Savory bites will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $35 and are on sale now. Use promo code DPOBFriendsFam for $5 off!

Make the night more memorable by reserving your own Greenhouse Package for you and three friends for the night stocked with your own sweet-treat box (includes admission for 4) for $160. Quantities limited!

Must be 21+. IDs will be checked at the door.

Tickets: https://godowntownbaltimore.com/event/not-so-silent-night-winter-garden/

