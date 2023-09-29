The Orioles announced a renewed partnership with Governor Wes Moore, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA). This agreement secures 30 more years of the Orioles at their iconic home of Camden Yards and brings with it the opportunity to reimagine the land surrounding the ballpark, marking private sector investment and development as the centerpieces to revitalize Downtown Baltimore. Additionally, Camden Yards will receive funds to modernize and upgrade much-needed areas of operation.