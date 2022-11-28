Community members cut a ribbon at the official opening of the newly revitalized field at Carroll Park. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Recreation and Parks.

The baseball field at Carroll Park got an upgrade as part of a three-year partnership between the Baltimore Orioles and Pepsi Stronger Together to revitalize Baltimore baseball fields.

This month, community partners and Baltimore Recreation and Parks put the final touches on the second project of the partnership at Carroll Park’s field in the Washington Village/Pigtown neighborhood.

The project involved cleaning up the field, laying new sod, updating fencing, repairing benches, and other improvements. Community unload rolls of sod as part of the Carroll Park revitalization project. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Recreation and Parks.

Following the field’s completion, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a youth baseball clinic. Children in attendance received new and gently used equipment provided by the Oriole Advocates Charitable Foundation.

The revitalization plan is part of a three-year operation where one Baltimore baseball field each year is selected for improvements. The initiative was designed to improve baseball and softball field conditions, making them safe, playable, and inviting for the youth of Baltimore City.

The first field revitalization took place last year with Roosevelt Park located in Hampden.

Officials said the Orioles and Pepsi Stronger Together hope to empower Baltimore’s next generation of baseball and softball players by giving youth access to proper equipment and the opportunity to participate in programs that teach life skills such as “teamwork, self-esteem, self-discipline, and leadership through the game of baseball and softball.”

