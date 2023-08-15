Though often known for his gruff characters, actor Nick Offerman will show a more light-hearted side when he tells comedic stories and performs songs live at The Lyric Baltimore on Oct. 26.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., with venue presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. with a code. The theater is located at 140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.

“Join Nick Offerman for a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music,” reads the press announcement. “An evening that compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don’t attack one another with shovels. If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame.”

Offerman is best known for his portrayal of the meat-loving, deadpan character Ron Swanson on the hit television show “Parks and Recreation,” which starred Amy Poehler as the persistently cheerful, park-loving Leslie Knope. Offerman, who shares a love for woodworking with his “Parks and Rec” character, also co-hosts the competition show “Making It” with his former co-star Poehler.

More recently, Offerman acted opposite Murray Bartlett in the third episode of the HBO series “The Last of Us,” in which they stole viewers’ hearts as Bill and Frank, respectively.

Offerman has also been seen in the FX series “Fargo,” the Amazon series “A League of Their Own,” and the FOX animated series “The Great North,” among other projects.

Offerman is the author of five New York Times-bestselling books, including “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” “Paddle Your Own Canoe,” “Gumption,” “Good Clean Fun,” and “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” the latter which he wrote with his wife, Megan Mullaly.

When he isn’t acting, Offerman builds spoons, canoes, ukuleles, and other hand-crafted wood items at his Los Angeles woodshop.

Like this: Like Loading...