The 7-piece Sound Storm Band plays at the 2022 See Beyond Festival.

The April 29th event brings blind and low-vision awareness to the community by encouraging families to partake in a host of activities without their sight.

Every day, students at the Maryland School for the Blind (MSB) discover new ways to adapt to challenges—both inside and outside the classroom—without using their sight. To celebrate the empowerment and creativity of these students and to spread awareness within the community, MSB created the See Beyond Festival.

This one-of-a-kind event invites local families to the MSB campus (3501 Taylor Ave, Baltimore, MD 21236) for an opportunity to step outside their comfort zones and experience a new sense of fun through the lenses of light-blocking eyeshades. Parents and children who attend the festival can expect nothing short of a day filled with thrilling activities, live music, and delicious food—all while learning to “see beyond” vision loss.

Everyone Can Experience the Excitement

This year, the See Beyond Festival takes place on April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the MSB campus, with an even wider selection of activities, entertainment, vendors, and more. All blind activities and challenges are free thanks to the festival’s generous sponsors: Lewis Contractors; Marshall Craft Associates; Penney Design Group; Parker Flavors; Sons of the American Legion, Detachment of Maryland; Maury, Donnelly and Parr; Ruff Roofers; Cigna; SC&H Group; Maryland Relay; Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute; Baltimore Fishbowl; Baltimore’s Child; Chubb; Maryland Department of Disabilities; and T. Rowe Price.

A woman picking out gemstones to create her braille initial.

A woman wearing light-blocking eyeshades walks on the track using a white cane.

Try Everything Without Your Sight

Families attending this year’s See Beyond Festival can participate in free activities and challenges without using their sight, including:

Blind sports like soccer, beep baseball, lacrosse, goalball, and sprint track

Blind taste test challenges

Braille and sensory crafts

And more!

The 2023 See Beyond Festival will also feature:

A Kids Zone offering free balloon animals, interactive activities, and a fully-accessible playground.

A variety of food and drinks from local vendors.

A Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair, featuring more than 40 local crafters and vendors, as well as handmade goods created by MSB students.

Live music from the Sound Storm Band, Broken Stil, and MSB’s own student drummers. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Join The Maryland School for the Blind on April 29! Visit SeeBeyondFestival.org to learn more.

