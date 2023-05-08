Twenty-six teams of wacky racers faced off for some good-natured fun during Baltimore’s 2023 Kinetic Sculpture Race on Saturday.
Hosted by the American Visionary Art Museum, the 23rd annual race called upon residents to pedal, push, and steer their way through Baltimore City as they navigated obstacles over land, water, mud, and sand.
This year’s competitors piloted some eye-catching sculptures, including a crocodile, a platypus, a campsite, an Egyptian pyramid, and more.
All vehicles were required to display a sock creature to oversee their travels.
Rather than traditional first, second, third and so on, racers were awarded some more unconventional titles, such as “Grand Mediocre Champion,” “Worst Honorable Mention,” and “Best Bribes,” among others.
If you feel inspired to join the fun, the next Kinetic Sculpture Race is scheduled to take place May 4, 2024, so you have a year to put together your team and sculpture.
Check out some of the photos from this year’s race, courtesy of AVAM:
Marcus Dieterle is the managing editor of Baltimore Fishbowl. He returned to Baltimore in 2020 after working as the deputy editor of the Cecil Whig newspaper in Elkton, Md. He can be reached at marcus@baltimorefishbowl.com...
