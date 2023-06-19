Billed as one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, Baltimore’s AFRAM returned to Druid Hill Park on Saturday and Sunday for a Juneteenth weekend of musical performances by Black artists, as well as vendors and other activities.

Headliners included Tamar Braxton, Ty Dolla Sign, The Isley Brothers, DJ Spinderella and others on the main stage, with crowds singing and dancing along to the two days of concerts.

There were also performances on the Roots & Family stage and Soul & Unity stage, including local artists, dance troupes, DJs, and more.

Relive the showstopping weekend festivities in this gallery of photos by Ryan Williams:

Singer Tamar Braxton performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Tamar Braxton performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Tamar Braxton performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members enjoy a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Ty Dolla Sign performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Ty Dolla Sign performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Ty Dolla Sign performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members enjoy a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Ronald Isley, of the Isley Brothers, performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Ronald Isley, of the Isley Brothers, performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Ernie Isley, of the Isley Brothers, performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Ernie Isley, of the Isley Brothers, performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Bossman performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Bunkey Jr. aka The Strut King demonstrates the Park Heights Strut at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members sing along to a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Kid Capri performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Kid Capri performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

(Right) DJ Spinderella performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A performer sings at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Sitting on shoulders, a child watches a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Singer Ambré performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Eric Bellinger performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott takes the stage at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park. Photo by Ryan Williams

Singer Eric Roberson performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A performer takes the stage at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.



Performers dance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Performers dance on stage at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Sitting on shoulders, a child watches a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members enjoy a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members wave their hands during a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Audience members enjoy a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A saxophonist and a drummer perform at Baltimore Jazz Fest, part of AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Saxophonists perform at Baltimore Jazz Fest, part of AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A wrestler dives onto another at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A wrestler puts another in a headlock during a performance at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

12-year-old Baltimore DJ A Eazy performs at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

Attendees of AFRAM 2023 dance at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A vendor sells plants at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

DivineSense sells candles, jewelry, books and other items at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A vendor sells shirts at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

A vendor sells colorful clothing at AFRAM 2023 at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Photo by Ryan Williams.

