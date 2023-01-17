Baltimoreans couldn’t have been happier to see the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade return yesterday. The first since 2020, people took to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to support, celebrate and honor the civil rights leader. Check out photos from the MLK parade yesterday by photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.
