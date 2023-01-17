2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimoreans couldn’t have been happier to see the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade return yesterday. The first since 2020, people took to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to support, celebrate and honor the civil rights leader. Check out photos from the MLK parade yesterday by photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Mayor Brandon Scott. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

A member of the Baltimore County Corvette club waves to spectators. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimore Go Getters Marching Band. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimore Go Getters Marching Band. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimore Go Getters Marching Band. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Rho Xi Omega Chapter, Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

The New Baltimore Twilighters Marching Band. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Michelle, of Baltimore, cheers on the New Baltimore Twilighters Marching Band. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Baltimore Bike Party. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Fresh the Clownsss. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Members of Fresh the Clownsss greet spectators. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Valarie Myers, of Baltimore, holds a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

Like this: Like Loading...