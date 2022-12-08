Attendees received free popcorn in custom Baltimore Fishbowl containers. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Whether you started reading Baltimore Fishbowl when we were founded in 2011, or you just found out about us last week, thank you for your support!

Our mission to provide free, accessible, local journalism to all would not be possible without you.

To show our gratitude, Baltimore Fishbowl held a Reader Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the SNF Parkway Theatre. Guests enjoyed free popcorn and drinks, as well as a free showing of the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

Enjoy this photo gallery of last night’s event. We hope to see you at the next one!

Founding editor and publisher Susan Dunn and her husband Eddie. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Baltimore Fishbowl readers attend our Reader Appreciation Event. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Harvey Schwartz and Andrew James get ready to enjoy their popcorn. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Parkway Theatre managers Shelia Goodwin and Tasia Talbert. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Baltimore Fishbowl Associate Publisher Nicole Allen, Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle, and columnist Marion Winik. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Ken and Aime Delaney in the concessions line. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

John and Laura Baines. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

The marquee of the Parkway Theatre during Baltimore Fishbowl’s Reader Appreciation Night on Dec. 7, 2022.

Baltimore Fishbowl reporter Latrice Hill. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

A Baltimore Fishbowl reader attends our Reader Appreciation Event. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Stephen Bartoz gives Baltimore Fishbowl a thumbs up. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Tiffani Reidy, Meghan Elcrat, and Baltimore Fishbowl reporter Latrice Hill. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Christopher and Adriana Pulaski. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Emma Snyder and Nicole Elliott. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

The self-proclaimed “Golden Girls”: Julie Ehlers, Linda Penn, Lauren Preller, and Sharon Stowers. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Imani Spence, Baltimore Fishbowl columnist Jalynn Harris, and Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle.

Executive Editor David Nitkin checks into the event with Associate Publisher Nicole Allen. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Faith Millspaugh and publisher Susan Dunn. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle and Executive Editor David Nitkin. Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Guests take their seats in the historic Parkway Theatre before the screening of “A Christmas Story.” Photo by Jane Sartwell.

Baltimore Fishbowl’s Reader Appreciation Night was a festive success! Photo by Jane Sartwell.

