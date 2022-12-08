Whether you started reading Baltimore Fishbowl when we were founded in 2011, or you just found out about us last week, thank you for your support!
Our mission to provide free, accessible, local journalism to all would not be possible without you.
To show our gratitude, Baltimore Fishbowl held a Reader Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the SNF Parkway Theatre. Guests enjoyed free popcorn and drinks, as well as a free showing of the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”
Enjoy this photo gallery of last night’s event. We hope to see you at the next one!
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
Support Baltimore Fishbowl, Support Baltimore
We rely on reader and advertising support to fund our reporting. Show your love for Baltimore by powering the stories that illuminate what makes Baltimore unique, and helping to keep access free for neighbors who need it.