A tropical take on EVO’s classic American IPA, this pineapple IPA packs a citrus flavor with juicy hop character. Evolution Craft Brewing Company introduced Pine’hop’le in 2016. Brewed with loads of pineapple juice and aggressively hopped to contribute big tropical notes. After garnering much acclaim in their taproom and brewpub, they now distribute this beer to fans across the mid-Atlantic region. Available in bottles, cans and on tap at your favorite local establishment. (ABV 6.8%) Pairs well with spicy foods, seafood, burgers, barbeque and pretty much anything off the grill. Pick up some cans for your beach cooler and stock your fridge with bottles for your next backyard BBQ!
