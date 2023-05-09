HBO suspended their deal with Baltimore writer David Simon after he joined the picket line of striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers on Monday. Simon created the series “The Wire,” “Homicide,” and worked on the HBO project “We Own This City,” about the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force police unit scandal.

#WGAStrong. On the day that HBO called to suspend my deal after 25 years of writing television for them, I was doing the write thing. pic.twitter.com/WMWZbXAp41 — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2023

Simon had been tweeting about trying to find a place to support the writers and join a picket line. #WGAStrong Hard to find a picket in Baltimore presently, so today I'm headed to Silvercup to walk the line. If any union cast and crew from our NY adventures are about, come join us and the Blown Deadline credit card flies for drinks after #Deuce #PlotAgainstAmerica #ShowMeAHero. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2023

While he was picketing, Simon tweeted that he learned HBO had suspended his deal.

Fellow writers and onlookers were buoyed by his participation. David Simon was on the front lines of negotiations. He didn't get to strap dynamite to his chest like he wanted to, but we think his angry mug sent a message to the execs. Here he is on the front lines again. @AoDespair is #WGAStrong #WritersGuildStrike https://t.co/i4qnlnF3TJ — Lisa Takeuchi Cullen 竹内理沙 (@LisaCullen) May 8, 2023 David Simon on the Picket line after learning HBO had terminated his 25 year overall deal. Solidarity pic.twitter.com/2l7PKMuSEI — HartChart aka James V Hart (@TheHartChart) May 9, 2023 If I'm not mistaken, I first met you on a picket line outside the Baltimore Sun. So glad to see that your principles remain unchanged! — J.D. Considine (@JDConsidine) May 8, 2023

Simon tweeted out support for TV writers and unions in general, throughout the day, and leading up to the strike. Nope. Everything we have — minimums, residuals,

pension, health care

— we got because we

are a strong and committed

bargaining collective

that fights for what our members need and deserve. #WGAStrong https://t.co/04En9ONIIV — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2023 If I'm not paying dues somewhere, I'm dead or gumming food in a nursing home. #WGAStrong. https://t.co/iG74QlD9oQ — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2023 I hear Detroit and Hoffa every time this lady speaks. If the #WGAStrong, #DGA,#SAGAFTRA, #IATSE and #TEAMSTERS manage to stick together for

this cycle, this recession-proof, profitable and too-greedy industry can be transformed. https://t.co/cAjA6GpQ3D — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2023 Exactly so. She gave away the store with that bit of vicious, cynical honesty. Now our ethos has to be: The studios are lucky to have our work product to sell. And now, it seems, they need to know it #WGAStrong https://t.co/YGGAF697MA — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 6, 2023 #WGAStrong.

Thank you in advance to every ally we have. https://t.co/EyTORDhqrR — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 30, 2023

Others had plenty to say about HBO suspending their decades-long partnership with Simon. HBO suspending their deal with DAVID SIMON?! All I have to say is: https://t.co/9T9HagTxxk pic.twitter.com/nAQNbyMt2f — Tara/@sweatylamarr on IG (@sweatylamarr) May 8, 2023 David Simon is one of the reasons HBO even exists as a form of entertainment. #WGAstrong https://t.co/OApfAWiTEb — Alex Collins (@AlexCollinsActs) May 8, 2023 Astonishing. @HBO suspends writing deal of David Simon, the genius behind The Wire, Treme, The Deuce and more, because he's supporting striking screenwriters. #Shame https://t.co/Uqrow6zeSv — Andrew Downie (@adowniebrazil) May 8, 2023 No idea if this would or would not have happened under previous management – BUT def fits Discovery management’s bend. Such a bad look for HBO.https://t.co/VlRA9icwjM — su ¯_(ツ)_/¯ raj (@surajasauce) May 9, 2023 Um this is David Simon guys this is no ordinary writer (perhaps the best tv writer of all time). These studios are remarkably stupid. https://t.co/qFewhENTPw — ShoBahu (@AtlastDrugged) May 9, 2023 regardless on your feelings about david simon, it really can’t be understated how bonkers and sadly important this is. if wb/hbo is willing to drop one of their longest creative partnerships at the drop of a hat, then the rest of this strike is gonna get a whole lot nastier https://t.co/m75ZpqJS6V — erin m. brady – newsletter pinned (@erinmartina) May 8, 2023

Not everyone on Baltimore Twitter, Writers Twitter, or even Baltimore Writers Twitter was bowled over by either Simon’s efforts or the news his HBO deal has dissolved. Good morning, Baltimore. And good morning to everyone except the former colleague doing performative WGA solidarity/celeb suck-up because I remember when you refused to honor a byline strike. pic.twitter.com/ej7FcfgDZe — Laura Lippman Has Not Paid Anyone Eight Dollars (@LauraMLippman) May 9, 2023

For context, Lippman and Simon were married for 16 years, and separated in 2020. Last week she released a short memoir titled “Summer of Fall,” in which she details some of the extraordinarily painful turns her life has taken in the last three years. One of those turns was the collapse of her marriage to Simon.

