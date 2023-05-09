HBO suspended their deal with Baltimore writer David Simon after he joined the picket line of striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers on Monday. Simon created the series “The Wire,” “Homicide,” and worked on the HBO project “We Own This City,” about the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force police unit scandal.
Simon had been tweeting about trying to find a place to support the writers and join a picket line.
While he was picketing, Simon tweeted that he learned HBO had suspended his deal.
Fellow writers and onlookers were buoyed by his participation.
Simon tweeted out support for TV writers and unions in general, throughout the day, and leading up to the strike.
Others had plenty to say about HBO suspending their decades-long partnership with Simon.
Not everyone on Baltimore Twitter, Writers Twitter, or even Baltimore Writers Twitter was bowled over by either Simon’s efforts or the news his HBO deal has dissolved.
For context, Lippman and Simon were married for 16 years, and separated in 2020. Last week she released a short memoir titled “Summer of Fall,” in which she details some of the extraordinarily painful turns her life has taken in the last three years. One of those turns was the collapse of her marriage to Simon.