A 17 year-old is being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for the Morgan State University mass shooting that injured five people during homecoming festivities last Tuesday.

The Baltimore Police Department has also issued an attempted murder warrant for 18 year-old Jovan Williams who they say is also connected to the shooting and is potentially “armed and dangerous.”

The minor, who the Baltimore Police Department has identified as a male, was arrested Thursday by authorities in Washington, D.C. “without incident.” He is being taken to Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore. A BPD spokesperson told WYPR that they could not confirm details as to whether the arrested 17-year-old actually fired a gun or any further details about his involvement in the incident.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city,” said Commissioner Richard Worley in a statement.

MSU President David K. Wilson thanked police and partnering law enforcement agencies in the same police statement announcing the arrest.

