Baltimore police announced Wednesday the arrest of a 15 year-old on charges related to the July mass shooting at the Brooklyn Homes housing project.

That shooting killed two people and injured 28 others, mostly teenagers, in the early hours of July 2nd, following an annual block party known as “Brooklyn Day.” Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed.

The minor, identified as a male, was arrested at a residence on Wednesday. According to police, the 15 year-old was at the 800 block of Gretna Court where he allegedly “fired a weapon at several individuals.”

He is expected to face charges on 44 offenses including attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and loaded handgun on person. BPD wrote in a press release Wednesday morning that the minor will be transported to Central Booking Intake Facility and formally charged later in the day.

Detectives confirmed that the same person was arrested on August 30, 2023 for a handgun violation.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...