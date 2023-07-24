Port Discovery Children’s Museum is hosting more than a dozen organizations to prepare families for going back to school in the fall.

The “Set Sail for School” event will take place on Aug. 26 at the museum, and will offer activities and resources designed to help children get excited for the upcoming school year. There will be groups on hand to help connect families and caregivers with organizations that provide helpful resources on parenting, nutrition, and reading to children and families.

Back-to-school activities and school-readiness-themed events will include giveaways, drop-in programs, and educational programs. Kangaroo Kids jump rope team will perform, children can make and take home their own D-I-Y school supplies, and Peake the Pup-Pet will be teaching about bedtime routines.

Other participating organizations will include Bedtime In a Box, The Literacy Lab, Jubilee Arts, the Maryland Food Bank, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Irvine Nature Center, Parent Encouragement Program (PEP,) and Promise Heights. Also joining the event will be Baltimore City Early Learning, No Boundaries, B’more for Healthy Babies, Maryland Book Bank, Baltimore City Police Department, Baltimore County Public Library, and Urban Strategies. Berol Dewdney, Maryland Teacher of the Year will also be at the festivities.

In addition to enjoying the special back-to-school activities, families can explore Port Discovery’s three floors of exhibits, including their newest theater exhibit, The Playhouse at Port Discovery. This is a fully immersive and interactive exhibit that encourages imaginative play for children up to age 10.

Set Sail for School will be on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Port Discovery Children’s Museum is located at 35 Market Place in Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.

Admission to the event is included in each ticket to Port Discovery, which is $23.95 for everyone over the age of one year. Members and children under one year are admitted free of charge. Purchase tickets online by clicking this link.

