Greater Baltimore Committee has a new data exec

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17.

This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jeff to the team,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, president and CEO of GBC. “This will immediately strengthen how we’ll engage with the public sector and stakeholders at the frontline of the crisis.”

This appointment was Thomas’ first act as president and CEO after joining GBC back in October.

Zuback’s previous positions include eight years as chief of the Maryland State Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. Before that, he was director of the Maryland Statistical Analysis Center at the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention.

“I am excited to work collaboratively with the business community and city stakeholders to improve public safety outcomes in the Greater Baltimore region through enhanced data transparency and accountability,” Zuback said.

Under Armour announced yesterday that Stephanie Linnartz would be joining the company as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective Feb. 27. Linnartz is currently the president of Marriott International.

“She is a proven growth leader with a distinguished track record of brand strategy, omnichannel execution, talent acquisition and development, and passion for driving best-in-class consumer connectivity, experience, and brand loyalty,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour executive chair and brand chief, in a statement. “The board is confident that Stephanie — along with our leadership team and all of our key stakeholders — will accelerate our ability to realize the substantial opportunities for Under Armour as both an operating company and aspirational brand.”

