The Art of Racing 2022 winner, Theresia Zhang’ original illustration titled, “Speed”

A nationwide art competition focused on the annual Preakness Stakes has launched its 2023 program.

In collaboration with 1/ST, the Maryland Jockey Club, and the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), this second annual “The Art of Racing” contest will welcome artworks celebrating the second jewel of the Triple Crown series and its impact on Baltimore.

What was once a local competition in its inaugural year now invites artists from all over the country to create original, two-dimensional art portraying components of horse racing and the Preakness Stakes.

“The competition builds upon Preakness and showcases Park Heights on a national platform,” said Maryland Jockey Club Director of Marketing Audra Madison in a statement. “It highlights the marriage of art and racing.

Once all entries have been submitted, open voting will take place on the Art of Racing website March 13 through March 27. The top 10 artists with the highest votes will be selected as finalists, and then a panel of judges will pick the winner.

The winning artist will receive a $4,000 stipend and two tickets to Preakness 148 on May 20.

Additionally, their work will be added to a collection of Preakness 148 merchandise that will be available for purchase online and in-person during the Preakness weekend.

Proceeds from the sold merchandise will go to the Park Heights Renaissance, a non-profit organization that focuses on employment opportunities and affordable housing for the Park Heights community.

The Maryland Jockey Club formed a relationship with the Park Heights Renaissance due to late community leader George E. Mitchell. The organization was one of his “passions and affiliations,” according to Madison. “George loved everything Baltimore and everything Park Heights.

The Art of Racing is among a series of initiatives that continue to honor Mitchell’s legacy by recognizing individuals who demonstrate a commitment to the Park Heights community.

Last year’s contest had almost 150 entries and MICA student Theresia Zhang‘s illustration “Speed” was the selected as the winner.

Artists can submit their entries here now through March 10.

