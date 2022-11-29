1008 Morton Street | Historic Mt. Vernon District, Baltimore

Thursday, December 1 | 4:30 – 7:30 PM

Acclaimed artist and designer David Wiesand built a national reputation as the creative force behind Baltimore-based McLain Wiesand. For over thirty years, McLain Wiesand has been crafting phenomenal custom furniture, lighting, murals and decorative accessories that are not only in the best private homes in the country, but also in the collections of our top historic properties and museums.

House Demiurge will combine the extensive work product of McLain Wiesand with items that reflect David’s personal sense of style, and love for fashion, antiques, and décor. Housed in a 19th century horse stable behind McLain Wiesand’s Cathedral Street studio and showroom, House Demiurge will offer one-of-a-kind vintage clothing and fashion “finds,” Asian and European antique furniture, and an impressive assortment of décor produced by the artisans at McLain Wiesand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Demiurge (@housedemiurge)

You are invited to preview the House Demiurge collection at its “soft opening” held concurrent with the holiday lighting of the Washington Monument on Thursday, December 1. The shop will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, and a short walk up from the Monument on Charles Street near the corner of Eager and Morton Streets.

David Wiesand and his team look forward to seeing you at his new, highly anticipated retail venture.

1008 Morton Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

www.housedemiurge.com

Email: info@housedemiurge.com

www. Mclainwiesand.com

Instagram: housedemiurge

Instagram: Mclainwiesand

