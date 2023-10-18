VALUES-BASED EDUCATIONAL COMMUNITY

Beth Tfiloh is proud to announce several state-of-the-art facility upgrades that will enhance students’ educational experience while building the foundation for their future.

The renovated and expanded Macks High School Library will provide an environment supporting independent and group learning. The space will offer enhanced technological capabilities and access in a collegiate environment.

The Benus Memorial Athletic Field will enhance students’ outdoor sports experience, allowing them to excel in their sport of choice on an upgraded turf field that provides greater versatility and optimal conditions for athletic success.

The expanded PreSchool playground will support both gross motor and social-emotional skills development in a hub of exploration. Lower School students will also enjoy using new equipment on their upgraded playground. Staying active outdoors refuels students for more interactive learning!

As Beth Tfiloh becomes a leader in the biotech space, the school is providing cutting-edge opportunities for learning in its new Wolf Family Biotechnology Center. This will be a space for experiential learning and research-based instruction that will expand students’ exposure to interactive STEM learning, preparing them for career opportunities in the burgeoning biotechnology arena.

