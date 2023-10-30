WISE PROGRAM

Through a partnership with The Johns Hopkins University, the Women In Science and Engineering (WISE) program at Garrison Forest School allows juniors and seniors to gain real world experience in a wide variety of fields. WISE is much more than working on world-class research projects; it brings students out of the classroom and into the lab, providing opportunities to dive deeper into their areas of interest and experience working in a lab as a real contributor.

WISE participants conduct important research side-by-side with Hopkins professors and graduate students for two afternoons a week for about 15 weeks of a semester. This customized experience guides students through all aspects of assisting in a research lab, giving them the opportunity to learn at a level normally reserved for graduate school.

WISE is housed under The James Center at Garrison Forest, which connects students with hands-on learning programs. Andrea Perry, Director of The James Center, Dean of Special Programs and coordinator of WISE, notes: “WISE gives students the chance to be tested on the real world stage as they develop confidence, communication skills and practical lab experience.”

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...