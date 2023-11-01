CULTIVATING TOMORROW’S LEADERS TODAY

Gerstell Academy is dedicated to developing young leaders. Gerstell Academy’s Principles and Attributes, Leadership Portraits, and Motto, Leadership, Honor, Courage permeate all aspects of the curriculum. Students strive to understand and cultivate leadership habits and seek opportunities to put their leadership skills into action to better their community.

In the Lower School, Leadership Circle provides students with opportunities to practice public speaking and social skills. Additional leadership opportunities include classroom greeter, raising and lowering the campus flags, leading the lower school in the Pledge of Allegiance, and participating in the mentor program, Falcon Friends.

The Middle School focuses on the acquisition of leadership skills through the application of the Leadership Principles and Attributes. Daily leadership classes and weekly leadership assemblies provide students with the ability to discuss current events and other topics through the lens of leadership while honing their public speaking and critical thinking skills.

In the Upper School, leadership is integrated into the college preparatory curriculum. Students are equipped with specific leadership skills to further develop critical thinking, attain proficiency in the Spanish language and establish a mindset of lifelong fitness through physical education and competitive athletics. Interviewing skills, conflict resolution, public speaking, internships, and mentoring others are also important components of the leadership curriculum.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...