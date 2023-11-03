LITTLE DRAGONS PROGRAM

Glenelg Country School’s Little Dragons program for two- and three-year-old students offers a distinctive curriculum that introduces children to the fundamental components to higher learning at an early age. Utilizing the Reggio Emilia approach, children are encouraged to express their thinking, theories, ideas, and emotions. This distinguishing educational philosophy fosters each child’s inherent curiosity about their world and the powerful potential to learn from all that surrounds them. The degreed teachers at Glenelg Country School work closely with students in a small classroom setting, and Little Dragons explore everything from art and technology to physical education, music, and the natural world.

Students have access to an abundance of materials and classroom spaces to discover, probe, query, and imagine. Outdoor enrichment is an essential component to the curriculum. Little Dragons never have to leave school grounds for outdoor enrichment because all students have access to the school’s 90-acre campus featuring an observatory, pond and outdoor environmental labs, outdoor theatre, wooded trails, and more. In addition, the Reggio Emilia approach promotes the development of the whole family, where parents are in a creative partnership supporting each student’s individualized learning goals. This helps students learn to value the importance of their work and to take pride in their accomplishments each day.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

