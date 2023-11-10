GLOBAL SIGNATURE PROGRAMS

Global engagement represents a commitment to address humanity’s greatest challenges in the classroom and beyond. Globally engaged people critically consider power and privilege and recognize that they hold the earth and its resources in trust for future generations.

An International Baccalaureate (IB) education aims to develop the awareness, perspectives, and commitments necessary for global engagement. The IB aspires to empower people to be active learners who are committed to service with the community.

To this end, MDIS offers two signature programs, the Global Studies Program (GSP) and the Global Ambassadors Program (GAP), in order to increase intercultural understanding and foster an appreciation of the many beliefs, values, experiences, and ways of knowing.

The GAP includes: activities, experiences and study abroad trips that allow students to gain intercultural skills and global perspectives through hands-on and experiential learning, language immersion, cross-cultural exchange, and collaborative service projects and service learning. In addition, each student who participates may also earn pre-college credit towards STEM, humanities, and language courses. Highlights of the GSP include: Model UN, Harvard Model Congress, and IB School Exchange.

Overall, this experiential learning program expands students’ worldviews, making them even more prepared for university-level learning

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

