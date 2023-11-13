PATRICIA J. MITCHELL ’65 LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

Learn. Lead. Succeed. These three words describe Maryvale Preparatory School’s focus on educating young women for life. The newly named Patricia J. Mitchell ’65 Leadership Institute was founded in 2014, making it the first all-girls school in the region to offer such an impressive leadership offering through its one-of-a-kind signature program.

The program started with just four courses. Now, nearly ten years later, The Mitchell Leadership Institute has its own academic department, including seven teaching faculty and eight courses. Plus, there are multiple complementary leadership classes across campus, including 1804: The Ministry of Peer Leadership, American Women’s History, and leadership lessons in advisory periods throughout all grade levels.

The Leadership Certificate Program was introduced in 2018, providing students with customized, in-depth leadership training and experiences that further distinguishes them throughout their educational and professional endeavors.

In addition to the courses, members of the Leadership Institute partake in interest-specific opportunities to shadow leaders and innovators in their workplace. The program hosts annual events that bring professionals to campus to work with and spark interest in all levels of students.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...