THE EXPERIENCE+ PROGRAM

The new Experience+ Program at The St. Paul’s Schools takes learning beyond the curriculum and the campus. Through five distinct centers of excellence — Finance and Entrepreneurship, Career Exploration, Digital Content and Communications, Civic and Global Engagement, and Ethical Leadership — Experience+ enhances learning at all grade levels. Each center offers innovative coursework and relevant experiences that challenge students to learn by doing in real-world situations. By applying their knowledge in meaningful ways, St. Paul’s students gain a deeper understanding of their studies along with greater confidence and mastery.

For example, from third grade through sophomore year, students participate in hands-on Financial Literacy workshops designed to help them become proficient with budgeting, investing, and smart spending. This sequence culminates with the opportunity to be part of the Student Investment Board, which applies extensive research to invest real money in the stock market on behalf of the schools.

Beginning in middle school, students gain exposure to audio engineering and broadcasting, with opportunities to participate in the school radio station and the student-run sports broadcasting network. In addition to learning the technical aspects of livestreaming and audio/visual production, the sports commentators practice communicating to a large, live audience — experience that helps prepare them for senior speeches and other public speaking engagements.

“Students crave opportunities for authentic experiences so they can actually practice what they are learning,” says Whitney Price, St. Paul’s Director of Strategic Initiatives. “When they can see firsthand why their classroom lessons matter, not only is learning more engaging but it sparks genuine excitement about what’s possible.”

To prepare students for a future with jobs and technologies that have yet to be imagined, St. Paul’s seeks to arm them with knowledge, skills, and habits of mind that are transferable across disciplines and situations. A forward-thinking curriculum with complementary co-curricular offerings helps prepare students for life beyond.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

