Is Baltimore’s momentum here to stay?

While the answer’s still uncertain, the local energy is evident in the just-released Q2 Venture Monitor report, produced by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association.

In Q2, the Baltimore metropolitan statistical area (MSA) recorded $291.45 million raised across 26 deals, with Blackpoint Cyber of Ellicott City leading the pack by raising $190 million. Kyle Stanford, lead analyst for venture capital at PitchBook, connected this broader momentum in nearby DC’s combined statistical area, which includes Baltimore.

“The impressive performance of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore in fundraising is evident,” he told Technical.ly. “In 2021, these regions raised a staggering $4 billion, with VC funds closing deals worth $3.1 billion last year. This year, $1.4 billion has already been closed, positioning Washington, D.C. as the fifth-highest in funds raised. This success solidifies the area’s status as a thriving venture market, particularly in the Washington-Baltimore region.”

Baltimore MSA’s top deals in Q2 2023

In a shift from Q1, when health tech startups dominated, Q2’s top MSA deals saw cybersecurity taking the lead. The list of deals highlights the diverse range of companies and industries attracting investments in the region:

