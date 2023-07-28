Visitors, young and old, packed into the community hall of St. Bernardine’s church in Edmondson Village as soon as the doors opened. Outside, signs that say “Red Line” let visitors know they found the right spot; the air buzzed with anticipation over one of Maryland’s most famous infrastructure projects.

Last month, Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, fulfilled a campaign promise by making the announcement that the Red Line would be “resurrected.” His predecessor, Republican Governor Larry Hogan, canceled the project after most of the study was completed and the project secured $900 million in federal funding. The project was then estimated to cost around two-billion dollars which Hogan called a “wasteful boondoggle” and with the cancellation, forfeited the federal money.

Since the project is nearly a decade old, some things need to be revisited. The open house meetings allow residents to give input which is required for the updated study and environmental process.

The open houses, which are being held all along the proposed Red Line East-West corridor, are self-guided. Easels with posters are set up in a circle around the room. They bear maps, information and QR codes for people to read or scan. A Maryland Department of Transportation employee stands every few feet ready to answer questions or take feedback.

Transit officials want feedback particularly on the type of transit, rapid bus or light rail, tunneling concerns (some sections could go underground), and specifics on the exact route the line might take.

Aspects of the old plan, particularly the environmental impacts, need to be reassessed, explained Liz Gordon, the director of planning for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“Our strong preference is to reuse as much of the previous project as we possibly can. Because it was a good project where a lot of work was done, and a lot of engagement was done,” said Gordon.

