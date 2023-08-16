OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Odell Beckham Jr. cut to the outside, extended his right arm and made a diving catch in front of Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. On an adjacent field, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey squared off against top Washington receiver Terry McLaurin.

Ravens veterans such as Beckham and Humphrey are expected to play little, if at all, in the team’s three preseason games, so the joint practices the team is holding with the Washington Commanders is as close to preseason game action as they will likely get.

The teams practiced for two hours on Aug. 15 at the Ravens Under Armour Performance Center here and will be back on the field for another joint practice Aug. 16 in advance of their preseason game at FedEx Field on Aug. 21.

“I think for a lot guys, me, Roquan [Smith], Marcus [Williams], we’re kind of taking these days as they are our two preseason games,” Humphrey said. “Don’t know how much preseason action we’ll see, but I think joint practices, it’s some of the best you can really get.”

The teams spread out across three fields for the two-hour practice, with the Ravens’ offense facing off against the Commanders’ defense and vice versa in various 7-on-7 and full-team periods. Though players from both teams had met a night earlier to go over procedures and parameters, a few scuffles broke out as the intensity ramped up.

After Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace caught a pass and the play appeared to be over, Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. tried to punch the ball out. Wallace took exception and the players exchanged shoves. As other players converged, Ravens receiver Devin Duvernay horse-collared Forbes and threw him down.

