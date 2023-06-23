We all require support and someone to lean on, both in business and in life.

“Lean on me, when you’re not strong, and I’ll be your friend. I’ll help you carry on.” We’re all familiar with the lyrics from “Lean on Me,” the 1972 hit by Bill Withers.

If you’re in the Baltimore area, you have probably already heard about the individuals featured in this year’s RealLIST Connectors roundup (though if you didn’t, that’s why this list exists!). After recognizing over 100 of these connectors between 2022, 2021 and 2020, we present another 20 names of these linkers whose work embodies the familiar refrain of Withers’ song.

The RealLIST Connectors are the voices behind email newsletters that keep the ecosystem informed, as well as the creators of programs that support entrepreneurs and technologists in launching, expanding and succeeding. They may also be the unsung heroes who mentor others or contribute to funding business innovations behind the scenes. Some of these names may be familiar to you, while others may be new, but all of them deserve to be recognized and celebrated for their valuable contributions to Baltimore’s tech and entrepreneurship communities.

We always look for standout people to spotlight on our ReaLISTs, from Connectors to Engineers and the companies both may run. If you or someone you know deserves to be here, you can submit a nomination all year round. Until then, meet the 20 people at the synapses of Baltimore’s regional tech- and founder-driven worlds.

Anisah Best, founder and CEO, Baltimore Technology Hub

Best, a cybersecurity engineer featured in Technical.ly’s RealLIST Engineers 2021 roundup, prioritizes community impact and aims to uplift and empower others. Her insights on bridging Baltimore’s digital equity gaps are widely recognized. Through her leadership of the Baltimore Tech Hub, she has attempted and been successful in forging partnerships with city officials and community organizations to address the digital divide and its disproportionate impact. As a member of the final OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow cohort, she established an ED x Tech Literacy program.

Terrell Brown, Artist Navigator Program developer, Baltimore Corp

Terrell Brown, a self-proclaimed “multi-media strategist,” has been instrumental in his role as an Artist Navigator (inspired by a report co-authored by the T. Rowe Price Foundation, Impact Hub Baltimore and other stakeholders). He notably spearheaded impactful programming such as the Baltimore by Baltimore festival, a collaborative initiative produced in significant part by Waterfront Partnership that showcases local talent and fosters community engagement in Baltimore’s downtown neighborhood — aligning with the goals set in Downtown Partnership of Baltimore’s State of Baltimore convening earlier this year. Additionally, Terrell’s involvement in designing, testing and launching the Artist Navigator website has provided creative technologists with access to essential support and trusted resources for their career development.

Read more about this year’s honorees at Technical.ly

Like this: Like Loading...