Big names in reggae music are making their way to the Baltimore Peninsula this weekend, as part of the second annual Reggae Rise Up Maryland festival, taking place Friday through Monday.

The three-day festival will feature both domestic and international artists, including Citizen Cope, Damian Marley, Jamaican superstar Koffee, and others.

Out of the festival’s seven headliners, only one, Iration, performed last year. Stick Figure, Pepper, Damian Marley, Citizen Cope, Rebelution, and Koffee are all first-time artists at Reggae Rise Up Maryland.

The schedule is spread out, with two or three headliners performing each day. Stick Figure and Pepper are performing on Friday; Damian Marley and Citizen Cope on Saturday; and Rebelution, Iration, and Koffee on Sunday.

Other artists slated to perform include Michael Franti & Spearhead, Method Man & Redman (founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan), and a rising band on the East Coast called The Movement.

The festival is selling both multi-day passes for concertgoers who want to experience two or three days, and single-day passes for people who only want to go one day.

As of June 17, each ticket choice was at or above 80% occupancy. The VIP experience for Saturday only had 2% of tickets remaining, while the VIP experience for Friday was already sold out. General admission was still available for all three days, with the highest occupancy being 91%. 🎫💨 LOW TICKET WARNING!#RRUMD23 tickets are selling out FAST! Lock in your tickets NOW before they’re gone! 🔒



We’re STOKED for 3 incredible days filled with great music + vibes! 🌊☀️



📆 June 23rd-25th, 2023

🎫💨 https://t.co/7XAqhWeGl7 pic.twitter.com/0qga0uK58i — Reggae Rise Up (@ReggaeRiseUp) June 17, 2023

In addition to playing in Baltimore this weekend, Reggae Rise Up is also scheduled to appear in Utah this summer, Vegas in October, and Florida in March 2024.

The Baltimore festival will have two stages, but there will be no overlap for any performers. Gates open at noon each day, with the first concerts of the day starting at 1 p.m. and going through 11 p.m. with the headliners.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.

Like this: Like Loading...