Sandtown Furniture Co., which moved into its new 32,000 sq. ft. woodshop and headquarters at 1226 Wicomico St. late last year, recently opened a wedding and event venue in its showroom. The venue is called The Butterfly Room.

When working through the design process with its architects at PI.KL. Studio, Sandtown decided to use part of its large space for a wedding and event venue. Co-Founder Will Phillips said Anna Singer, event planner for The Butterfly Room, is essentially the subtenant they were looking for when they acquired such a large building.

The Butterfly Room is named for the “old school” butterfly woodworking technique which is used to shore up splits in wood.

While the showroom creates a unique and rustic event venue, Sandtown had to accommodate the event space by building upgraded bathrooms and breakout rooms for wedding parties.

Sandtown’s break room and kitchen doubles as one of the breakout rooms. It also has an open-air patio with ceiling beams used as a pergola. There is additionally a second-floor “secret room” accessed behind a cabinet.

The Butterfly Room and showroom has a large glass wall that looks into the woodshop. It has tall ceilings, concrete floors, exposed brick walls with distressed paint and arches. There are different sections of the space that work for ceremonies, cocktail hours, and the reception.

Read more at SouthBmore.

