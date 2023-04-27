Join The Ivy Bookshop at Bird in Hand on Tuesday, May 2 for a celebration of Hugo- and Nebula-winning, and widely beloved, writer Sarah Pinsker and her latest collection of short stories, LOST PLACES! Festivities– including a reading, Q&A, and signing– will take place at Bird in Hand, our sibling shop in Charles Village. Reserve your spot today.

LOST PLACES brings together a seemingly eclectic group of stories that unite behind certain themes: Pinsker’s touchstones of music and memory are joined by stories about secret subversions and hidden messages in art. Her stories span and transcend genre labels, looking for the truth in strange situations from possible futures to impossible pasts.

But before you head over Tuesday, make sure to stop by this weekend for Independent Bookstore Day! From a boozy browsing evening at our renovated gazebo, to fairy garden making, children’s poetry activities, and donating to a local teen library, it’ll be a fantastic weekend. RSVP TODAY!

Sarah Pinsker is the Hugo, Nebula, and Philip K Dick Award-winning author of A Song For A New Day, We Are Satellites, Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea and over fifty works of short fiction. Her new collection, Lost Places, will be published by Small Beer Press in spring 2023. She is also a singer/songwriter and toured nationally behind three albums on various independent labels; a fourth, Something to Hold, came out in 2021. She lives in Baltimore with her wife and two weird dogs.

Photo credit: Karen Osborne

Join The Ivy for our annual celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, featuring activities and surprises in the shop and across the gardens! We’ve got a full spread of events for you and the whole family, beginning the evening of April 28 and lasting through April 29!

EVENT DETAILS:

10am-2pm: Plant Sale with Brookfield Blooms! Get a sneak peek or pre-purchase here.

10am-12pm: Fairy Gardens in the Ivy’s back yard! Bring the little ones and find a corner of our gardens to make a home for a tiny friend. Featuring Backyard Fairies by Phoebe Wahl.

11am-1pm: Book Signing and Meet-and-Greet with Kwame Alexander and Deanna Nikaido, authors of How to Write a Poem! Featuring a children’s poetry activity with poet Elizabeth Hazen. See below for author bios.

Time TBD: Meet the Editors of CHARM Teen Literary Organization, and purchase book donations for their new library

Lawn games, treats, and delights throughout the day!

BLUEJAYS AND POETS: OPEN MIC AFTERNOON

SUNDAY, APRIL 30 at 4pm

Celebrate the end of Independent Bookstore Day-weekend with an open mic afternoon hosted by Johns Hopkins’ Bluejays & Poets, a club that welcomes poets of all backgrounds, aiming particularly to provide a safe space for the artistic expression and community-building of Black and Brown, queer, and disabled performers. Come just to listen or bring a poem to share!



