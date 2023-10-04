THE BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL OF MARYLAND

Boys’ Latin’s small size promotes the formation of tight bonds among both students and faculty. Two rising seniors, Swaynee and Jack, share how this deep sense of connection, community and school pride permeates Boys’ Latin, from the athletic fields to the hallways to the classrooms.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT YOUR SCHOOL?

SWAYNEE: What I love most about Boys’ Latin is the respect and gratitude we show each other for not only our accomplishments but also when we face challenges. When you struggle with disappointment or failure, there is always someone to help you, offer encouragement and simply be there for you.

JACK: I love the atmosphere that the student body creates. You can feel how much everyone cares about our school and each other. Whether we are working hard in the classroom, playing Wiffle Ball or dodgeball during community time, or chanting and cheering loudly in the student section of a sporting event, everyone supports each other. I think what is different about Boys’ Latin is that everyone really cares about our school and values everyone in the community.

WHAT TEACHER/COACH/MENTOR HAS MADE THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON YOU, AND WHY?

SWAYNEE: Mrs. Berkstresser (Mrs. B) has had the most significant impact on me. She is not only a great teacher, who makes science come to life, she is always there for me when I need her to support me and provide her honest opinion and advice about everything. Her class is always exciting and we engage in lots of hands-on experiments and activities. She makes lessons entertaining, making the course and the content more memorable. Mrs. B showed me that you can accomplish anything you want if you work towards your goals. She has had a huge impact on me and is a big reason for who I am in the BL community.

JACK: Mr. Willets has had the biggest impact on me because his class has inspired me to learn as much as I can about history. When I initially came to BL, I was more or less disinterested in history, but after I took his class freshman year, I was inspired to further my studies. I took an honors European class in my sophomore year and an AP U.S. History class this junior year. Learning about history has become a passion of mine, and I am grateful to Mr. Willets for igniting that spark in me.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST LESSON YOU WILL TAKE AWAY FROM YOUR SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

SWAYNEE: The biggest lesson I will take from my school experience is “No Grind, No Grit, No Greatness.” What that means to me is that you have to work hard for what you want, and only if you work hard will you reap the rewards. I have learned never to underestimate the value of hard work and perseverance. This is a lesson that I will carry with me to college and beyond Boys’ Latin.

JACK: Developing a strong work ethic is perhaps the most important lesson I learned at Boys’ Latin. To be successful, you need to have foresight and planning; otherwise, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and fall behind on important projects. BL provided me with a solid foundation and work ethic that will help me be successful in the future.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...