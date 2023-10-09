Excellent academics. Inspiring teachers. Meaningful relationships. The space to grow authentically and with confidence. Garrison Forest School is empowering students to achieve their fullest potential and live lives of purpose. Ivy and Catherine, class of 2026 and 2024, share their thoughts on their experiences.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT YOUR SCHOOL?

IVY: One of my favorite parts of GFS is our community. Our community is very supportive and surrounded by our Core Values, “Be brave, be authentic, be compassionate, be curious, and be spirited,” made up of students, faculty, and families. Our community is deeply committed to diversity and equity, and all the members of the community are so welcoming to all students with different backgrounds and identities. There are also so many opportunities for students to participate, which help us grow both academically and personally. I love how everybody makes connections with each other here while all of us are feeling respected and engaged.

CATHERINE: My favorite part about GFS is that we are able to create meaningful relationships with our teachers and faculty. The teachers here genuinely care about the students and will do anything in their power to support us. I have been able to create friendships with some of my teachers because they want to know who we are as people, rather than just as students. Especially since I live on campus, my peers and the residential life faculty have become like family to me.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL A STUDENT WHO IS THINKING ABOUT COMING TO YOUR SCHOOL?

IVY: I would tell them coming to GFS is the best choice that I have ever made in my life, and it’s a wonderful place for students to learn and grow. GFS offers a broad range of curriculum for students to learn in all the subjects and extracurricular activities, clubs, and athletic sports programs, and it provides us with the opportunity to explore our interests and develop our skills both inside and outside of the classroom. All students are encouraged to engage in all the opportunities by everyone. And besides that, our campus is a large and beautiful environment throughout the year.

CATHERINE: I would tell a prospective student about all of the opportunities that GFS has to offer. There are a myriad of people here that work so hard to find and create opportunities for the students, which means so many doors are open for us to take. The opportunities that the school offers range from participation in research to community service, and each opportunity will help the students succeed in their futures.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST LESSON YOU WILL TAKE AWAY FROM YOUR SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

IVY: The biggest lesson that I will take away from GFS is to be self-confident. GFS has always taught me to be confident and strong since I was here. Before, I always thought that I couldn’t do something or worried about if I did it well, but now I always tell myself that I can do everything, and if I worked hard and tried my best to do something then it’s fine that I’m not good at it.

CATHERINE: My experience at GFS has taught me the value of creating and maintaining connections because they can be a tool for success. Whether I need a favor, advice, or a point of contact, having connections gives me access to the resources that I need. So, during my time here, I have learned how to create valuable connections and use them.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

