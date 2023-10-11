GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL

Students Arshiya and Holger brim with excitement when they share details of their educational journey at Glenelg Country School (GCS). Extensive academic and extracurricular opportunities match in scope the school’s sprawling 90-acre campus. And while these two students have chosen to explore different options, their experiences share one common thread: a supportive environment that encourages all students to achieve.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT YOUR SCHOOL?

ARSHIYA: At Glenelg Country School, the staff and teachers are the most inspiring people. They are supportive, helpful, and devoted to helping students make their life the best one they’ve lived. They don’t waste a minute helping us, to review for a test or prepare for a game. They’re role models of what to do and how to live a good life. They are what I love about Glenelg Country School.

HOLGER: What I like most about my school is the teachers because they are always kind and helpful. Just this year, I asked one of my teachers for techniques to study better, and he stayed after school to help me learn these new ways, which helped improve my test grades. You can ask the teachers anything; they are always ready and willing to help you.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL A STUDENT CONSIDERING COMING TO YOUR SCHOOL?

ARSHIYA: I would tell this student to say yes; coming here was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for my future. GCS prepares you for real-life situations that matter and gives you the independence needed. You do projects like Mr. Conroy’s Iliad project. You can pick your clubs, electives, enrichments, or even make a club if you want. GCS has endless opportunities.

HOLGER: I would tell them never to be afraid to ask for help. If you ever have a problem, someone will gladly help you overcome it, whether it is math, grammar, or even if it isn’t related to academics. They will always be there to help. Also, I would say to be open to suggestions because it may teach you that there is a more effective and efficient way than what you have been doing before, and it may help you more.

WHERE IS YOUR FAVORITE PLACE ON CAMPUS?

ARSHIYA: My favorite place on campus is the Mulitz Theater. I had my first musical there, “The Lion King, Jr.” my first STEAM fair, a performance in “Moana Jr.,” a talent show, many choral concerts, eighth grade graduation, and my first high school show, “Hairspray.” I have shared many memories on that stage that will be cherished forever. And I’ve made friends that I’ll never forget.

HOLGER: My favorite place on campus is probably the tennis court because my primary sport is tennis, and I play tennis daily. I was on the tennis team in middle school and as a freshman. Both times I have been the number one singles player for the team, and I always love playing for GCS and representing our school in competitions. It is also always fun to cheer for my teammates while they are playing and when they cheer for me when I am playing

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

